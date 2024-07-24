Who Is Governor Josh Shapiro, the Potential VP Pick for Kamala Harris?

Joshua David Shapiro (born June 20, 1973) is a prominent American attorney and politician currently serving as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania. A member of the Democratic Party, Shapiro has had a distinguished career, including his roles as the 50th Attorney General of Pennsylvania and as a member of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Early Life and Education

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Shapiro grew up in Dresher, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. His father, Steven, a paediatrician, and his mother, Judi, a teacher, instilled in him a strong sense of community and public service. Shapiro attended Akiba Hebrew Academy (now Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy), where he was an active student and athlete. He furthered his education at the University of Rochester, where he majored in political science and was elected student body president in 1992. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2002.

Early Career

Shapiro began his professional career in Washington, D.C., working as a legislative assistant and senior adviser for several prominent politicians, including Senator Carl Levin and Senator Robert Torricelli. He also served as Chief of Staff to Representative Joe Hoeffel.

Political Career

Pennsylvania House of Representatives

In 2004, Shapiro won a seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 153rd district, defeating former Congressman Jon D. Fox. His campaign focused on education and healthcare. Shapiro’s bipartisan approach and leadership led to his election as Deputy Speaker of the House.

Montgomery County Board of Commissioners

Shapiro’s election to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners in 2011 marked a historic shift, as it was the first time Republicans lost control of the board. He served as chairman from 2012 to 2016, implementing reforms and advancing social services.

Pennsylvania Attorney General

Shapiro’s tenure as Attorney General began in 2017, following his victory over Republican John Rafferty Jr. He was reelected in 2020. As Attorney General, Shapiro tackled major issues including child abuse within the Catholic Church, opioid addiction, and corruption. He also negotiated a landmark $1 billion settlement for Pennsylvania in the national opioid crisis.

Governor of Pennsylvania

In 2022, Shapiro ran for governor and won the general election against Republican Doug Mastriano by a significant margin. His campaign was marked by a focus on integrity and reform.

Personal Life

Shapiro is married with children and remains deeply connected to his roots in Pennsylvania. His background in both legal and public service has shaped his approach to governance, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and community-focused reforms.