Wayne Rooney Sacked By Birmingham City After 15 Games In Charge

Wayne Rooney has been ousted from his managerial position at Birmingham City, marking a premature end to his 15-game stint at St Andrew’s.

The former Manchester United and England legend, who assumed the managerial role on October 11, faced a challenging tenure, securing only two victories during his brief tenure.

Upon taking charge, Rooney inherited a team comfortably positioned in 5th place under John Eustace’s management.

However, Birmingham City experienced a sharp decline in the Championship standings and currently find themselves in 20th place following a defeat to Leeds on New Year’s Day.

Birmingham City’s CEO, Garry Cook, shed light on the decision to part ways with Rooney in an official statement.,

“We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St Andrew’s. Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned, and we have decided to move in a different direction. The search for a successor begins with immediate effect, and we will update supporters when we have further news,” Cook stated.

Rooney, expressing personal disappointment, revealed that he would take a hiatus from football to spend time with his family in the aftermath of this setback.

Despite the setback, he expressed a desire to resume his managerial career once he has had the opportunity to recover.



“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.”

As the search for a new manager begins, speculation arises about Wayne Rooney’s potential future destinations. While high-profile positions such as the Manchester United or England managerial roles may be ambitious, opportunities with Salford City, considering Rooney’s ties to the Red Devils, or a return to Major League Soccer (MLS) with David Beckham’s Inter Miami could be possibilities. Another prospect includes following former England teammate Steven Gerrard to Saudi Arabia.

The final straw for Rooney came in the form of Birmingham City’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds, marking the end of his managerial tenure. Patrick Bamford, Dan James, and Crysencio Summerville all found the net for Leeds in the comprehensive victory.

Who is the Interim Coach of Birmingham City?

In the interim, professional development coach Steve Spooner has been appointed as the temporary charge, overseeing first-team training. Spooner will be supported by the existing coaching staff, including Ashley Cole and John O’Shea, who have been instructed to remain in their roles during this transitional period.