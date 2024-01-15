fbpx
    Who Is Lizzie Wanyoike? Education, Career, Net Worth, Philanthropy, Cause Of Death, Husband And More

    Andrew Walyaula
    Lizzie Wanyoike net worth

    Lizzie Wanyoike, a trailblazer born in Murang’a in 1951, left an indelible mark on the education sector and business landscape. Renowned for her pivotal role in founding institutions such as the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS), Lizzie Wanyoike Preparatory Schools, and the distinguished Emory Hotel, her legacy extends beyond financial success to a profound impact on education in Kenya.

    Date of Birth 1951
    Place of Birth Murang’a
    Nationality Kenyan
    Net Worth Over $500,000
    Profession Entrepreneur

    Lizzie Wanyoike Educational

    Lizzie Wanyoike, an alumna of Gathuki-ini Primary School and Kahuhia Girls High School in Murang’a County, embarked on her academic journey with a Diploma in Education from Kenyatta University College (now Kenyatta University). This educational background laid the groundwork for her illustrious career in teaching and later venturing into pioneering educational institutions.

    Lizzie Wanyoike

    Lizzie Wanyoike Career

    Teaching Career

    In 1972, Wanyoike commenced her teaching career at State House Girls. Notably, her dedication and passion for education led her to become a principal instructor at Temple College. Despite facing challenges and rejection from the management regarding course expansion, Wanyoike’s entrepreneurial spirit thrived.

    Founder of NIBS

    Recognizing the growing demand for diverse courses, Wanyoike, armed with KSh 6 million in savings and a KSh 4 million bank loan, founded the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies in 1999.

    Incorporated under the Companies Act as a private tertiary college, NIBS started with 25 students and has since grown to accommodate over 6000 students across various courses.

    Emory Hotel

    Beyond education, Wanyoike ventured into business with the establishment of Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa. Serving both local and international clients, the hotel also became a practical training ground for NIBS’ hospitality students. With an initial budget of $4 million, partly funded by loans from Equity Bank Kenya Limited, Emory Hotel stands as a testament to Wanyoike’s multifaceted success.

    Real Estate

    Lizzie Wanyoike’s impact extended beyond education and business. She diversified her portfolio with investments in real estate and the stock market.

    Lizzie Wanyoike Foundation

    As a philanthropist, she established the Lizzie Wanyoike Foundation, focusing on charitable work such as sponsoring disadvantaged students at NIBS and supporting students in Kenyan secondary schools.

    Lizzie Wanyoike Net Worth

    Lizzie Wanyoike net worth is estimated to surpass $500,000, reflecting the financial success she achieved through her educational and entrepreneurial ventures.

    Lizzie Wanyoike Net Worth $500,000

    Lizzie Wanyoike Husband

    Her name Wanyioke was from his husband who was 15 years older than her. She admitted that the age gap made them separate

    Lizzie Wanyoike

    Lizzie Wanyoike Children

    Before divorcing, they had three children, Wanyoike Mburu, Wanjiru Stella, and Kariuki.

    Lizzie Wanyoike Cause of Death

    According to her family, Lizzie Wanyoike battled an illness since 2023, and on Sunday, January 14, 2024, she peacefully passed away.

    Aubrey Plaza’s Net Worth

    Asamoah Gyan Net Worth: A Football Icon With A Storied Career

