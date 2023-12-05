Who Is Margaret Nyakang’o? Controller Of Budget’s Education, Career, Net Worth, And More

Dr. Margaret Nyakang’o, born in 1959, is a distinguished figure in the realm of finance and administration in Kenya. Holding a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, she has carved a remarkable career path, marked by her role as the Controller of Budget in Kenya.

Margaret Nyakang’o Educational

Dr. Nyakang’o’s academic prowess is highlighted by her Doctorate in Business Administration, a qualification she earned at the prestigious University of Liverpool. Additionally, she holds a Master of Business Administration with a focus on Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi. Notably, she is a Certified Sacco Professional, a designation earned through her studies at Strathmore University. Her diverse skill set also encompasses being a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya, a Certified ISO 9001:2008 Internal Auditor, and a Certified Sacco Professional.

Margaret Nyakang’o Career

Before assuming the critical role of Controller of Budget, Dr. Nyakang’o demonstrated her expertise in various capacities. She served as the Director of Finance and Administration at the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics from November 2008 to October 2018.

Her journey in finance began as a Principal Auditor at the Controller and Auditor’s General Office, a position she held with distinction from November 1983 to October 1994. Over the years, she contributed her expertise to organizations such as Lake Basin Development Authority, Bob Morgan Services Limited, Harambee Sacco Society, Nairobi Evangelical Graduate School of Theology, and Mitun Business Consulting Limited.

Leadership Role

Dr. Margaret Nyakang’o assumed the pivotal role of Controller of Budget in December 2019, making history as the second individual to hold this esteemed position since its establishment. Her nomination and subsequent approval by the Parliament underscored her competence and commitment to fiscal responsibility. Prior to her role as CoB, she lectured at KCA University, specializing in Public Sector Finance, demonstrating her dedication to knowledge transfer and education.

Margaret Nyakang’o Wealth

In March 7, 2023, Dr. Nyakang’o found herself at the center of a political storm when she disclosed that she was pressured to approve a staggering Ksh10 billion within 26 minutes, just days before a General Election. This revelation stirred controversy and raised questions about financial decisions made under political influence. During her vetting, she candidly shared that her wealth, valued at Ksh68 million, was modest compared to other state officers, mainly comprising the value of her residence.

Margaret Nyakang’o Net Worth

According to the Salary and Remunerations Commission (SRC), Dr. Nyakang’o’s annual pay package as the Controller of Budget is Ksh25.4 million. During her vetting in 2019, she disclosed a net worth of Ksh68 million.

Contributions to Women Empowerment

Beyond her official duties, Dr. Nyakang’o is an active member of the Association of Women Accountants of Kenya. In this role, she mentors aspiring women professionals, instilling in them the values of excellence and resilience to become influential figures in society.