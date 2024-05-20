Who is the New President of Iran?

Mohammad Mokhber Dezfuli, Iran’s first vice president, will assume the presidency now that President Raisi has been confirmed dead.

Mokhber, 68, is the money guy in the government, having led Sina Bank, Mostazafan Foundation, and EIKO, all central to Khamenei’s political strategy.

Before becoming vice president, Mokhber led the Mostazafan Foundation and the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO), where he managed a $95 billion asset network and was involved in seizing properties from regime enemies.

He also served as chairman of Sina Bank, overseeing its involvement in financing Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

A former medic in the IRGC during the Iran-Iraq War, Mokhber has close ties with Russia and Hezbollah, facilitating military support such as drones and missiles to Russia.