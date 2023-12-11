Why ATPU Officers Were at Qaribu Hotel in Loresho

Anti-Terror Police Unit commandos were sent to Loresho, Nairobi to rescue several ambassadors trapped inside a restaurant.

The envoys had been trapped inside the Qaribu Inn Hotel after residents barricaded the facility’s entrance protesting against what they described as consistent noise pollution from there.

Police said Monday ATPU is not involved in the probe of the drama but responded there after being alerted by some of those trapped.

“They were on a rescue mission following an alert sent out,” said an officer who asked not to be named.

The revelers included envoys and gave a report to suggest they were under siege prompting the police action. ATPU is mainly used to fight terror related matters.

The drama began on Saturday December 9 evening when one of the residents, backed by his colleagues, took matters into his own hands and blocked the entrance to the restaurant, which led to a confrontation with the management.

“This blockade not only endangered the lives of our esteemed guests but also posed a severe security threat, given the high profile nature of the attendees,” read part of the statement from the hotel.

Those present were attending a function hosted at the facility. The police sent there managed to clear the blockade.

This is after they removed the number plates on some of the vehicles blocking the entrance. The owners were asked to seek redress with police.

They complained the move to send ATPU was out to intimidate them. The management of the restaurant complained that the dignitaries were in a state of shock for hours.

The management apologized to the affected dignitaries and the residents promising to adhere to the noise control guidelines.

“Our full cooperation with law enforcement continues as we strive to bolster our security measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of all who step through our doors,” the management added.

Residents have been complaining of noise from the facility at Waterfront Gardens.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja had announced plans to allocate the joints places to conduct their businesses. The plans have since not been implemented.

Sakaja in 2022 closed down clubs in Nairobi estates and barred establishments from playing loud music past 10 pm.

He ordered that bars and restaurants in residential areas must operate at a specified time.

“Henceforth, nightclubs licenses will be issued to premises within the Central Business District and specified streets in other non-residential areas,” he declared.

But that has not materialized as some restaurants operate with impunity in estates.