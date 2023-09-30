Why Cardi B Doesn’t Rap About Personal Struggles In Her Music.

Cardi B, the renowned Bronx rap sensation, has offered insights into her musical choices and her reluctance to delve into her personal struggles in her music during a candid interview on Complex’s Hot Ones.

The superstar rapper began by addressing the common suggestion that she should infuse her music with her personal pain and struggles.

“A lot of people tell me I should put my pain, my struggle, in my music,” Cardi B explained.

She went on to elaborate that some of her personal experiences might not resonate with the masses, making it challenging for a broad audience to relate to her music.

“The masses might not be able to relate. Like it’s like, oh my gosh, they’re tearing a new asshole on Twitter on me because I said this, this, and that,” she added.

She continued by highlighting the contrast between her life experiences and those of the average person.

“The average person is like, ‘Girl! Shut up! I gotta work at 7 AM in the morning.’ I gotta do this, this, and that. So it’s like, I don’t really like to make music — like I would normally do an intro, like I would just literally like to make my intro of everything — addressing all the bullst, addressing the bitches, addressing the st I gotta go through, and then just the whole album, just be about fun.”

“I like fun. I like fun. So, I feel like, my intro, it should be like, just me popping my st, me popping my st, and then after that, iight let’s pop some puss. Pop my s**t, then pop some puss!”

During the same interview, Cardi also touched on the challenges she faced while recording a clean version of her new single, “Bongos.” She found the process exasperating, saying, “It’s annoying! So annoying!” Cardi B described how she adapted explicit lyrics like “N-gga eat this ass like a plum” to a more radio-friendly version: “Baby eat it up like a plum” and eventually, “Baby eat these peaches and plums,” which she admitted sounded “so corny.”

Cardi B’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on “Bongos” made an impressive debut at No. 14 on the Hot 100 but slipped to No. 31 in its second week.

