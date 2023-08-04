Why Hyundai And Kia Are Recalling 92,000 US Vehicles Over Fire Risk

South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia have revealed their plans to recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in the United States due to a potential fire hazard.

The companies explained that the recall affects several models and is linked to an issue with an electrical component in the transmission oil pump, which could lead to dangerous overheating.

“We are taking this precautionary step to ensure the safety of our customers,” stated a Hyundai representative.

Owners of the affected vehicles received a direct message from the companies, urging them to take precautions immediately. “For your safety, please park your vehicle outside and away from buildings until it has been inspected,” the message read.

This latest recall has raised concerns among consumers, especially given the automakers’ history with fire-related recalls in recent years. “It’s concerning to see this happening again,” remarked a Kia owner.

According to reports, Kia has received six reports of “thermal incidents,” which caused alarm among vehicle owners. However, the company clarified that there have been no reported accidents or injuries linked to the issue.

Hyundai also provided assurances to the public, stating that they have received four similar reports and no incidents of crashes, injuries, or fatalities associated with the problem.

In addition to the fire risk, there are potential concerns regarding heat damage triggering short circuits affecting other vehicle controllers.

To address these issues, Hyundai’s representative advised, “We are taking all necessary steps to rectify the situation.”

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has emphasized the importance of precautionary measures.

“We urge all affected vehicle owners to comply with the manufacturer’s instructions and park their cars away from structures to minimize potential risks,” a spokesperson said.

The specific cause of the issue has been identified as a damaged electronic controller in the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly. Hyundai clarified that this component has already been taken out of production since March.

As part of the recall process, vehicle owners will be directly contacted in late September, and authorized dealers will conduct thorough inspections. Any necessary repairs, including the replacement of the electric oil pump controller, will be carried out promptly.

The recalled Hyundai vehicles include the 2023 Elantra, 2023 Kona, 2023 Sonata, 2023 Tucson, and 2023-2024 Palisade.

Meanwhile, Kia vehicles affected by the recall comprise the 2023 Soul, 2023 Sportage, and 2023-2024 Seltos.

This incident marks the second time that Hyundai and Kia have faced significant fire-related recalls in recent years. However, both companies are committed to resolving the issues and ensuring customer safety.

