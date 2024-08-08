Why Is Wearing Sunglasses During the Autumn and Winter Important?

Summertime and sunglasses have always gone together well. When it comes to overcast or misty fall days, people used to believe that sunglasses were only required in the summer. However, because of developments in medical research, we now understand the year-round significance of sunglasses. Regardless of the season, spring, fall, or winter—you must shield your eyes from the sun’s damaging rays. In this article, we will discuss the value of autumnal sunglasses, along with the reasons you should always get a pair.

The Value of Sunglasses During the Autumn and Winter

In the UK, the autumn sun is strong, bringing with it chilly temperatures and foggy conditions. We may believe that we are immune to UV harm because of the fewer days and lower temperatures. UVA and UVB radiation may still cause eye damage even on cloudy days and when the sun’s beams are weaker. The light of the fall and winter might be much more harmful than that of the summer. Let us investigate how!

The Sun is in your line of sight throughout autumn and winter

Because of the Earth’s axial tilt, the sun is lower in the sky in the fall. This indicates that the sun is shining straight on your face. The shift is less visible to those who live close to the equator, such as those in Singapore or Nairobi, where the sun is higher in the sky. However, in contrast to summer, the sun is lower in the sky in autumn and winter in areas like the UK.

This indicates that you will always be able to see the sun throughout these months. Squinting in the bright sun may wear out your eyes, causing headaches and strain. For this reason, wearing autumnal shades to protect your eyes is essential.

UVA and UVB Rays Do Not Change During the Year

Even though the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays seem to be less intense during the fall season, they are still there. Throughout the whole year, ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B rays are constantly present, regardless of how brilliant the sun has been.

One must be aware that clouds allow ninety per cent of these ultraviolet photons to pass through them. All of these things, including snow, water, pavement, and tall buildings, reflect a significant amount of UV light. Without the right protection, these rays have the potential to cause harm to the skin around your eyes and face. Continuous exposure might lead to serious problems such as cataracts and macular degeneration. Putting on sunglasses whenever you go outside, especially in the autumn, is the simplest approach to prevent this from happening.

Cooler temperatures and strong winds may irritate and dry your eyes

Winds that are strong and chilly during the fall season have the potential to bring debris, dust, and pollutants into the air in the United Kingdom. As a result of these particles, your eyes, which are sensitive, may become dry, itchy, and red.

This may cause your tear film to become more oil-filled, which can disrupt the balance of your tears and reduce their ability to lubricate and protect your eyes. Lower temperatures can also cause your tear film to grow thicker with oil. In many cases, this leads to the symptoms of dry eye syndrome, which include red, watery, and dry eyes. Wearing sunglasses like Ray-Ban glasses of good quality might be an effective way to protect your eyes from the aforementioned issues.

Eyewear Can Protect Against Snowblindness

It is crucial to use sunglasses in the fall and winter to avoid snow blindness. Many will be travelling to nations like France, Austria, or Switzerland when the ski season begins in the UK and neighbouring countries. When snowboarding or skiing, good glasses are equally as important as your equipment.

UV rays that burn your eyes when they reflect off of snow, water, or sand may cause snow blindness, also known as photokeratitis. Pain, light sensitivity, and even transient blindness may result from this. When engaging in winter activities, use polarised goggles or sunglasses to prevent this.

Autumn Brings a Harsher Glare from the Sun

As a result of the sun’s lower position in the sky during the fall season, its glare is more intense. Because of the brightness, it is also possible to have momentary blindness, which further makes walking and driving dangerous. If you want to avoid this, you should use sunglasses with polarisation.

Sunglasses with lenses that have a brown tint are the most effective way to reduce glare, even if any sunglasses may do so. They boost your ability to differentiate between hues in bright light, such as red, green, and yellow, especially when the light is intense. It makes activities like driving a great deal easier.

Fashion Is A Year-Round Need

Aside from their utilitarian use, sunglasses can provide a boost to one’s sense of style. Additionally, they can quickly make any outfit seem more stylish and give you an air of coolness and self-assurance. As a result, wearing fashionable sunglasses is an excellent way to appear gorgeous throughout the fall and winter months.