Why Meghan Markle Took Off Her Engagement Ring

Once again, the spotlight is on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, as whispers of possible marriage troubles intensify following Meghan’s appearance without her iconic engagement ring.

Meghan reemerged on Instagram earlier this week, gracing a candid snapshot alongside her hairdresser, Kadi Lee, and celebrated writer Cleo Wade, as shared by Ms. Lee herself.

The image, captured in a cozy moment, subtly revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was missing her striking diamond engagement ring. However, she still adorned her wedding band, a symbol of her union with Prince Harry.

Back in 2017, Prince Harry defied royal tradition by crafting Meghan’s engagement ring in collaboration with the London boutique jeweler Cleave and Company. A bespoke creation, the ring features a yellow gold band, Prince Harry’s sourced main stone from Botswana, and additional diamonds from his mother’s collection.

Despite the ring’s evolution, with Meghan making modifications, notably swapping the original yellow gold band for a more delicate diamond pavé setting after the birth of their son, Archie, in 2019, the Duchess’s decision to go ring-free raises eyebrows.

Also Read: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle Expecting First Child With Prince Harry

Valued at an estimated $310,000 AUD, the engagement ring’s absence has fueled speculation. Royal biographer and English aristocrat Lady Collin Campbell recently weighed in, suggesting the missing ring could be a reflection of the couple’s alleged marital difficulties.

Lady Campbell’s insights hint at potential disagreements over the upbringing of their children, Archie and Lilibet, amid the intense media scrutiny. She voiced concerns about isolating the children from reality and the world, citing a perceived paranoia of the press.

With every move and gesture under public scrutiny, the story surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continues to captivate fans and observers alike, speculating on the state of their union and the future path they will choose to tread.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...