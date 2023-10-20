Why MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 Was Canceled

The MTV Europe Music Awards have been cancelled due to ongoing “devastating events in Israel and Gaza.”

Organizers at Paramount made the decision “out of an abundance of caution,” citing the volatility of the world situation.

Originally scheduled for November 5th in Paris, the event was set to feature performances by BTS’s Jung Kook and former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne. Artists like Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Nicki Minaj had been nominated for the Best Artist category.

The MTV EMAs are typically known as an annual celebration of global music but have been postponed this year due to the ongoing crisis in Israel and Gaza.

“as events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration,” Paramount stated emphasizing that the situation calls for reflection and mourning.

They expressed concerns for the safety of thousands of individuals involved in the event, including employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who would travel from around the world to participate.

The escalation in the conflict between Israel and Gaza on October 7th marked the most severe in decades. This outbreak was initiated by an unprecedented attack by Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by governments including the United States and the UK.

The attack resulted in the loss of 1,400 lives and the taking of more than 200 hostages. Subsequent Israeli retaliatory air strikes in Gaza have led to the reported deaths of at least 3,700 individuals, as stated by Palestinian health officials.

Paramount has decided to reschedule the MTV EMAs for November 2024. This awards ceremony has been a tradition since its inception in 1994 when it was first hosted in Berlin, Germany.

