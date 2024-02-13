Why Police Arrested Brother to Fugitive Murder Suspect Kevin Kang’ethe

Detectives arrested a brother to fugitive murder suspect Kevin Kinyanjui Kang’ethe for questioning over his escape from police custody.

Brian Kinyanjui was arrested alongside his girlfriend on Monday evening for grilling.

This is after it emerged they may have met Kang’ethe after he escaped from Muthaiga police station on February 7 evening.

They are persons of interest in the case where Kang’ethe is wanted for murder in the USA escaped from a lawful custody, police said.

The two were picked up on Monday evening from an apartment in Westlands and taken for grilling. They were still in custody on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the brother may have talked to Kang’ethe after he escaped from Muthaiga police station on February 7.

Police believe Kang’ethe met his brother after he escaped custody and exchanged mobile phone numbers.

About 30 detectives have been tasked to hunt Kang’ethe for possible arraignment and extradition to the US.

His cousin and lawyer Beatrice Ng’ethe was also last Friday dramatically arrested and detained for questioning over the saga.

She was detained in police custody before being released on Sh100,000 police cash bail. This is in relation to the ongoing investigations to the escape.

She is believed to have been helping him in one way or the other. DCI sleuths picked her up from her house in Kiambu County on Friday morning as she prepared breakfast.

Beatrice who is Kang’ethe’s cousin, became a person of interest after phone records revealed that she was in communication with the fugitive days before he strolled out of Muthaiga Police Station without a trace. Police said a day before the murder suspect vanished into thin air, the lawyer was at Muthaiga Police Station to see him.

But she has denied any role in the escape. The suspect is believed to be hiding in and around Nairobi.

Detectives say he is using mobile phone numbers registered by her relatives. A warrant of arrest was last Friday issued against Kang’ethe. Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina gave the orders after an application by the prosecution, who said Kang’ethe is a dangerous person and on the run.

“In the view of the application that the respondent escaped jail, a warrant of arrest is issued as sought,” Onyina ordered.

The court heard that Kang’ethe escaped lawful custody at Muthaiga Police Station on February 7, at around 4 pm. Four police officers who were on duty at the Muthaiga Police Station when Kang’ethe escaped from custody have been interdicted.

The suspect was awaiting extradition on a Massachusetts warrant alleging he killed his girlfriend and left her body in a car at the Boston airport.

Kang’ethe is accused of killing a 31-year-old Kenyan-born Margaret Mbitu who was based in Whitman, Massachusetts whose body was discovered inside a vehicle at Boston’s Logan Airport in November last year.

He was arrested in Westlands on January 30 and was to be extradited when he escaped from custody.