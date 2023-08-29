Provincial Police Commissioner: Why South African Police Should Not Shop in Uniform

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the Provincial Police Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, has taken a strong stance against police officers engaging in inappropriate conduct while in uniform.

Addressing the Community Policing Forum (CPF) bodies at a recent meeting, Mkhwanazi emphasized that certain behaviors, such as officers shopping in uniform, are not acceptable within his ranks.

He urged community members to take action by capturing images of offending officers and reporting them.

Mkhwanazi’s straightforward approach to policing has earned him a reputation in KZN police circles, and his remarks at the meeting evoked both murmurs and laughter from the attendees. He highlighted that maintaining the integrity of police officers’ behavior is of utmost importance.

“A typical behavior is that policemen are not supposed to go shopping in uniform, including these generals. If you find them at Woolies, you find them at Shoprite, if you find them at Pick’n Pay dressed in uniform, take a picture of that person and report it to us,” Mkhwanazi emphasized.

He further pointed out another concerning practice that citizens should be vigilant about: marked police vehicles operating outside their designated precincts.

Mkhwanazi urged the public to document such instances by taking photographs and sending them to the appropriate authorities.

He stressed that police vehicles are assigned to specific precincts for a reason, and any deviations from this must be authorized.

Mkhwanazi’s call for increased community involvement in monitoring police behavior comes amid ongoing concerns about unethical conduct within the South African police force.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) reported a substantial number of active cases against police officers in its 2023/24 performance plan.

With the proliferation of cellphones equipped with cameras, incidents of misconduct are being captured more frequently.

One high-profile example involved officers from the presidential protection unit who were caught on camera assaulting motorists and passengers on a Johannesburg highway. Instances like these highlight the need for accountability and transparency within law enforcement.

