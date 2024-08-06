Why Witcombe Festival Was Cancelled

The Witcombe Festival, scheduled for the August bank holiday weekend, has been cancelled due to rising costs.

The festival, which has been held in Gloucester since 2012, was set to feature artists like Example, Professor Green, Razorlight, and Urban Soul Orchestra from August 23 to 25.

Organizers released a statement explaining the decision, citing the “ongoing cost of living crisis” which has “significantly impacted our ticket sales and overall planning.”

Troy Baxter, a local artist who was set to perform as Tripzilla MC, expressed mixed feelings about the news.

“It’s a shame really because I was going to enjoy performing there again, it was going to be my third time. Unfortunately, that’s how it goes sometimes, hopefully they can come back in the future,” he said.

He also noted that while the festival took a bit long to confirm the cancellation rumors, it was “good” that they had now addressed it.

The organizers mentioned they had considered reducing the capacity and size of the festival but found it impossible due to “strict licensing conditions.”

The statement emphasized their commitment to quality, saying, “We have always prided ourselves on delivering an unforgettable experience for our festival-goers, and we believe that cancelling the event is the most responsible course of action to ensure we can return stronger in the future.”

They thanked everyone for their “patience, support, and loyalty,” and promised to come back with “an even more spectacular event” once the situation stabilizes. Ticket holders will receive refunds soon, according to the statement.