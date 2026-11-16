Wife of assassinated ex-Haitian leader registers for presidential election

The widow of assassinated former Haitian president Jovenel Moise has registered as a presidential candidate for next year’s elections in the Caribbean nation.

Martine Moise was injured in the gun attack that killed her husband at their home in the capital, Port-au-Prince, in 2021.

Haiti, which last held an election in 2016, has been plagued with chronic instability and gang violence.

Elections were scheduled to be held in December but were postponed last month until July due to the country’s insecurity.

Moise has to comment on her candidacy but the electoral council website showed her registration on Sunday.

Last week she said on X: “Haiti will rise again on its own two feet, because politics needs to be done differently.”

A total of 33 candidates have registered for the elections, including former presidents Michel Martelly and Jocelerme Privert, former prime minister Claude Joseph and former foreign minister Dominique Dupuy.

Jovenel Moise, who led Haiti from 2017 until his death, was shot dead at his home in Port-au-Prince in July 2021, allegedly by a group of mainly Colombian mercenaries.

Martine Moise suffered serious gunshot wounds during the attack and was flown to a hospital in Florida.

She was charged in connection with the assassination in 2024, but the indictment was overturned last year.

The assassination shook the Caribbean nation to its core, with many Haitians shocked that the 53-year-old was killed with such apparent ease.

Thirty suspects have been indicted over the killing so far and in September 18 people were flown from Haiti to Florida to stand trial for their alleged involvement in the assassination.

Haiti has been engulfed in a wave of gang violence since the assassination of Moise.

At least 1,408 people were killed and 656 injured from April through to June this year, according to the UN Integrated Office in Haiti.

By BBC News