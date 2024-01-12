Will Arnett Net Worth: Unraveling The Wealth Of A Versatile Entertainer

Will Arnett, the accomplished Canadian actor, voice-over artist, and producer, boasts a commendable net worth of $35 million. His journey through the realms of acting, voice work, and production has contributed to his financial standing, with notable roles in both television and film.

Early Life

Born on May 4, 1970, in Toronto, Canada, to Edith and Emerson James Arnett, Will embarked on his artistic pursuits early in life. Encouraged by his mother, he explored acting and auditioned for commercials, fostering a passion that would shape his future. Arnett’s journey took him from Lakefield College School in Ontario to the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, where he honed his craft.

Will Arnett Career C

Arnett’s early career was marked by resilience in the face of challenges. From onscreen roles in independent films like “Erie” to television pilots that faced cancellations, his perseverance endured. A temporary setback in the early 2000s, marked by personal struggles, saw Arnett reclaim control with the support of friends, marking a turning point in his life.

Arrested Development

The pivotal moment in Arnett’s career unfolded with his portrayal of George Oscar “Gob” Bluth II in the acclaimed Fox comedy series “Arrested Development” (2003-2019). Despite the show’s premature cancellation, Arnett’s portrayal earned him an Emmy nomination, setting the stage for larger roles in feature films.

Arnett’s filmography includes notable works such as “Let’s Go to Prison” (2006), “Blades of Glory” (2007), and a distinctive role as the voice of Batman in the Lego universe. His films collectively grossed over $3.5 billion worldwide, showcasing his box office appeal. Beyond acting, Arnett engaged in high-profile endorsement deals, aligning with brands like GMC and Netflix.

Will Arnett Voice Over

Arnett’s distinctive deep and gravelly voice found resonance in animated films and television. Notable among these is his involvement in “The Lego Movie” series and his contributions to the critically acclaimed animated series “BoJack Horseman” (2014-2020). His vocal prowess extended to various characters in both television and video games, adding a multifaceted dimension to his artistic repertoire.

In the realm of production, Arnett demonstrated versatility with projects like “Running Wilde” and “The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.” His podcast, “Smartless,” co-hosted with Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman since 2020, further showcased his engaging presence in the digital landscape.

Personal Life

Arnett’s personal life has seen its share of transformations. His marriage to Penelope Ann Miller ended in divorce after a year, and subsequent to his divorce, he began dating actress Amy Poehler in 2000. The couple, who shared the screen in various projects, including “Parks and Recreation” and “Blades of Glory,” married in 2003 and had two children together. However, their paths diverged, leading to a separation in 2012 and finalizing their divorce in 2016.

In 2020, Arnett welcomed his third son with girlfriend Alessandra Brawn, marking a new chapter in his personal journey.

Will Arnett Net Worth

Will Arnett net worth of $35 million and diverse contributions in the entertainment industry reflect a dynamic career marked by artistic exploration, resilience, and an enduring impact on both screens—big and small.