Will Arnett Siblings: The Unsung Heroes Behind the Funnyman

Will Arnett is a Canadian-American actor and comedian, born on May 4, 1970, in Toronto, Ontario.

He is best known for his role as George Oscar “Gob” Bluth II in the Fox series Arrested Development.

Will has also appeared in various films, including The Lego Movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Lego Batman Movie.

He is also the voice behind the title character of Netflix’s original animated series BoJack Horseman.

Will has been the voice for GMC commercials since 1998.

He is a two-time Primetime Emmy nominee and has won 15 awards.

Will was married to Amy Poehler from 2003 to 2016, and they have two children together.

He is currently in a relationship with Alessandra Brawn, and they have one child.

Will is also known for his voice work in animations like The Nut Job, Monsters vs. Aliens, Horton Hears a Who, Ice Age 2: The Meltdown and Sit Down, Shut Up.

In 2014, he established Electric Avenue, a production company focusing on diverse content development, securing a deal with CBS TV Studios.

Will splits his time between New York and Los Angeles.

Siblings

Will has two older sisters, Shanly Arnett and Netannis Arnett, and a younger brother, Charles Arnett.

Shanly, the eldest of the Arnett siblings, is an artist and landscape designer residing in Toronto.

She earned a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree from The University of British Columbia and studied interior design at the Institute of Art & Restoration in Florence, Italy.

Shanly founded Arnett Outdoor Design, a landscape design business, in 2010, specializing in designing modern outdoor spaces that are both functional and attractive.

Netannis, also known as Tannis Arnett, is Will’s other elder sister.

She completed her Bachelor’s from McGill University and graduated with a Masters’s degree in Arts & Religion from Yale University in 1996.

Tannis is currently employed at Craft Worldwide as a senior project manager.

Charles, the youngest of the Arnett siblings, is a sales manager at Armor Lux in New York.

He previously worked as a marketing assistant for Polo Ralph Lauren and brand manager at WESTERLIND. Charles is known for his privacy and has no social media presence.

Parents

Will was born to Emerson James Arnett and Edith Palk.

His father was a lawyer who later became the president and CEO of Molson Breweries from 1997 to 2000.

Will’s parents sent him to boarding school when he was 12 years old, from which he was eventually dismissed for bad behavior.

Arnett's great-grandmother, Laura Vivian Belvadere Todd, attended Emerson College of Oratory in 1902-03, which left a lasting impact on her and generations of her family.

Will’s parents were originally from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and he has roots on both sides of his family in Manitoba going back many generations.

Career

Will gained recognition for his role as Gob Bluth in the TV comedy, Arrested Development.

His career includes various voice-over roles in animated series like BoJack Horseman and movies such as The Lego Batman Movie.

Despite facing challenges early in his career, including struggles with alcoholism, Will’s distinctive voice and acting talent propelled him to success.

He has appeared in popular TV shows like Sex and the City, The Sopranos and Will & Grace.

Notably, his breakthrough came with Arrested Development, where he portrayed the character of Gob Bluth, a quirky and inept magician.

Will’s career showcases his versatility, from comedic roles to voice acting, earning him accolades and a dedicated fan base.

Personal life

Will has been married twice.

His first marriage was to actress Penelope Ann Miller, while his second marriage was to comedian Amy Poehler.

With Poehler, Will co-parents two sons, Archie and Abel.

After his divorce from Poehler, Will started dating Alessandra Brawn in 2019.

Brawn is a marketing and PR professional in New York City and has a son, Nash, from her previous marriage.

Will and Brawn welcomed a son, Alexander Denison Arnett, in May 2020.