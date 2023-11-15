Will Smith’s Team Denies Allegation He Had Sex With Duane Martin

In response to recent claims made by a man identified as Brother Bilaal, who alleges that he witnessed Will Smith and Duane Martin engaging in inappropriate behavior years ago, Will Smith’s representatives are vehemently denying the accusation, labeling it as “unequivocally false.”

The controversy surfaced after an interview with Brother Bilaal conducted by Tasha K gained traction. In the interview, Bilaal asserted that he witnessed Will and Duane involved in a specific act in Duane’s dressing room.

Bilaal described the alleged incident, stating: “I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will. There was a couch, and Will was bent over the couch, and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Will Smith’s representative has refuted the entire story, declaring to TMZ, “This story is completely fabricated, and the claim is unequivocally false.” Moreover, a source close to the situation mentioned that Will is contemplating legal action against Bilaal for his statements.

Also Read: Will Smith Offers Surprising Response To Jada Pinkett Smith’s Interviews

It’s worth noting that Will Smith’s personal life has been under intense scrutiny recently, particularly after Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed in her new book that she and Will had been living separate lives since 2016. Jada’s revelation came as a surprise, especially considering Will referred to her as his wife at The Oscars on the night of the Chris Rock incident.

As of now, Duane Martin has not publicly addressed the allegations made by Brother Bilaal. Duane’s divorce from Tisha Campbell Martin was finalized in 2020, following a contentious legal process initiated by Tisha in 2018.