William Shatner’s Cosmic Fortune: Unveiling The Net Worth Of The Starship Commander

William Shatner, the Canadian-born actor, author, producer, director, screenwriter, and singer, navigates the entertainment galaxy with a stellar net worth of $100 million. Best known for his indelible portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the “Star Trek” franchise, Shatner’s cosmic career spans across iconic roles, directing ventures, and even a foray into the musical cosmos.

Early Life

Born on March 22, 1931, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to Ann and Joseph Shatner, William’s early life unfolded within a Jewish family. Despite the anglicization of the family name from Schattner to Shatner, his roots remained firmly grounded. Educational pursuits led him to McGill University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1952, setting the stage for his cosmic journey.

William Shatner Career

Post-college, Shatner’s odyssey commenced with a role as the business manager for a Montreal playhouse. Venturing into classical Shakespearean acting, he joined the Canadian National Repertory Theatre in 1954. This period marked his ascent, featuring roles in “The Brothers Karamazov” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.”

The cosmic breakthrough, however, arrived when Shatner assumed the legendary role of Captain James T. Kirk in “Star Trek” (1966-1969). As Star Trek garnered a cult following, Shatner’s presence at conventions solidified his status as a cultural icon. The 1970s witnessed his return as the voice of Captain Kirk in the animated “Star Trek” series.

Beyond the starship helm, Shatner steered “T.J. Hooker” (1982-1986) and directed episodes of the series. His directorial prowess extended to “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.” In the legal drama realm, he embodied Denny Crane in “The Practice” and reprised the character in “Boston Legal” until 2008.

William Shatner Music Career

Parallel to his acting endeavors, Shatner explored the musical cosmos. Debuting with “The Transformed Man” in 1968, his third album, “Seeking Major Tom” (2011), showcased covers of iconic tracks, including David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

William Shatner Wife

Shatner’s personal odyssey encompasses four marriages, with Gloria Rand, Marcy Lafferty, Nerine Kidd Shatner, and Elizabeth Anderson Martin. Tragedy struck in 1999 when Nerine was found drowned in their swimming pool. Shatner’s subsequent marriages and personal achievements, such as receiving honorary doctorates, illuminate his multifaceted life.

In 2021, Shatner transcended earthly confines, becoming the oldest person to venture into space aboard the Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule at the age of 90.

William Shatner Salary

Debates surrounding Shatner’s wealth include speculations about a supposed $600 million windfall from Priceline.com. Contrary to rumors, Shatner vehemently denied such claims, emphasizing the absence of a colossal financial jackpot. His financial journey includes a $150,000 per-episode paycheck for television shows and a diverse portfolio beyond the cosmos.

William Shatner Net Worth

William Shatner net worth is $100 million. His journey through acting, directing, music, and space exploration underscores an enduring influence that extends far beyond the starship decks, solidifying him as an iconic figure in the entertainment cosmos.