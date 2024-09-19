Willy Hernangómez Siblings: Meet Andrea and Juancho Hernangómez

Willy Hernangómez is a professional basketball player currently playing as a center for FC Barcelona in the Spanish Liga ACB and Euroleague.

Standing at 7 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds, he began his career in the youth system of Real Madrid before making his professional debut in the 2012-2013 season.

Hernangómez has had notable achievements with the Spanish national team, including winning gold at the 2022 EuroBasket and being named MVP of the tournament.

He was also part of the team that won the FIBA World Cup in 2019.

Siblings

Willy has two siblings, Andrea and his younger brother Juancho Hernangómez, who is also a professional basketball player.

Born on September 28, 1995, Juancho currently plays for Panathinaikos in Greece and has previously played in the NBA for several teams, including the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics.

Both brothers have represented Spain in international competitions, including the FIBA World Cup and EuroBasket, where they won gold together in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

Youth career

Hernangómez began his basketball journey at a young age, initially playing for Club Baloncesto Las Rozas in Madrid.

His talent quickly caught the attention of Real Madrid, where he joined their youth system. Hernangómez progressed through various youth levels, demonstrating his skills and potential.

In the summer of 2013, he was loaned to Cajasol Sevilla (now known as Club Baloncesto Sevilla), where he played for two seasons.

This period was crucial for his development, as he gained significant playing time and experience in Spain’s top leagues.

During his time in Sevilla, he had standout performances, including a notable game against FC Barcelona where he scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

After his successful stint in Sevilla, Hernangómez returned to Real Madrid for the 2015-2016 season, making his professional debut in the ACB League and EuroLeague.

Senior career

In the 2016 NBA Draft, Hernangómez was selected 35th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, but his rights were traded to the New York Knicks.

He made his NBA debut on October 25, 2016, and quickly made an impact with notable performances, including a career-high of 24 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

In February 2018, Hernangómez was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, where he continued to develop his game and contribute off the bench.

His journey in the NBA continued when he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in November 2020, playing a key role during his tenure with the team.

In July 2023, Hernangómez returned to Europe, signing a three-year deal with FC Barcelona.

Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his contributions in both domestic leagues and international competitions with the Spanish national team, winning multiple medals in major tournaments such as EuroBasket and the FIBA World Cup.

Accolades

Hernangómez has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career, both at the club and international levels.

He is a two-time Liga ACB champion, having won titles in 2013 and 2016 with Real Madrid.

Hernangómez also claimed the Copa del Rey in 2016 and the Supercopa de España in 2012.

Additionally, he was part of the team that won the FIBA Intercontinental Cup in 2015.

Hernangómez has been a key player for the Spanish national team, contributing to their success in several major tournaments.

He won a gold medal at EuroBasket 2015, a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, and another bronze at EuroBasket 2017.

More recently, he was instrumental in Spain’s victory at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where they secured gold.

In 2022, he helped Spain win gold again at EuroBasket, earning MVP honors for his outstanding performance.

Individually, Hernangómez was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2017 and received recognition on the ACB All-Young Players Team in both 2015 and 2016.

His accolades highlight his contributions to both his club and national teams, showcasing his skills as a prominent basketball player.