    Wilmer Valderrama Net Worth

    Wilmer Valderrama, the American actor, has built an impressive net worth of $20 million, primarily through his iconic roles in television and film. Renowned for his portrayal of Fez on “That ’70s Show” and his current role on “NCIS,” Valderrama has proven his talent and versatility in the entertainment industry. Additionally, his endeavors in music and real estate further showcase his multifaceted career.

    Date of Birth January 30, 1980
    Place of Birth Miami, Florida
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Television producer, Voice Actor, Singer, Dancer, TV Personality, Television Director, Film director

    Early Life

    Born on January 30, 1980, in Miami, Florida, Wilmer Valderrama’s journey to success began at a young age. After relocating to Venezuela with his family, he returned to the United States at 14 and soon discovered his passion for acting. His early involvement in theater productions paved the way for a promising career in entertainment.

    Wilmer Valderrama Career

    Valderrama’s breakthrough came with his role as Fez on “That ’70s Show,” where his portrayal of the eccentric foreign exchange student earned him widespread acclaim. Concurrently, he ventured into film with roles in movies like “Summer Catch” and “Party Monster,” showcasing his versatility as an actor.

    Wilmer Valderrama Movies and TV Shows

    Valderrama hosted MTV’s “Yo Momma” and made appearances on “Punk’d,” further expanding his reach to audiences.

    His voice acting work on Disney’s “Handy Manny” and film roles in “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” and “Grey’s Anatomy” solidified his status as a prominent figure in Hollywood.

    Wilmer Valderrama Music Career

    Music has always been a passion for Valderrama. Under the alias “Eduardo Fresco,” he has released music and collaborated with artists, demonstrating his creative versatility beyond the screen. His involvement in producing music videos underscores his diverse talents in the entertainment industry.

    Personal Life

    Valderrama’s personal life, including his high-profile relationships with celebrities like Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, and Mandy Moore, has often made headlines. In 2020, he announced his engagement to Amanda Pacheco, adding another chapter to his personal journey.

    In addition to his entertainment pursuits, Valderrama has invested in real estate, owning impressive properties in Los Angeles. His renovation and expansion of Chuck Norris’ former home in Tarzana exemplify his entrepreneurial spirit and eye for lucrative investments.

    Wilmer Valderrama net worth is $20 million.

