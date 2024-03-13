Wilmer Valderrama Siblings: Getting to Know the Actor’s Sisters and Brother

Wilmer Valderrama is an American actor known for his role as Fez in the sitcom, That ’70s Show.

He has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, such as being a spokesperson for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute and founding the Ready 2 Lead program to empower Latino youth.

Wilmer has an extensive acting career in both film and television, including roles in series like NCIS and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, as well as voicing characters in animated films like Charming.

Siblings

Wilmer has three siblings named Christian, Marylin and Stephanie.

Christian is an actor while Marylin is a creative illustrator and graphic designer at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in Orlando, FL.

Stephanie’s profession is not specified.

Christian is recognized for his roles in How to Forget Someone, NCIS and Major Crimes.

His career includes appearances in various TV series and movies like Everything’s Gonna Be Okay and American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules.

Christian has also been involved in music videos such as Sky Blu’s Salud.

Parents

Wilmer’s father is Balbino, and his mother is Sobeida, who is originally from Colombia.

Balbino suffered a major heart attack in June 2022 but is now recovering.

Wilmer has expressed deep gratitude for his father’s sacrifices and the importance of family in his life, highlighting the strong bond he shares with his parents.

Additionally, she has created a unique living situation where he resides with his fiancée, daughter, divorced parents and father-in-law, emphasizing the value of family closeness and support in his life.

Also Read: Francesca Eastwood Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Close-Knit Siblings

Career

Wilmer has had a diverse career in both film and television.

He is known for his role as Fez in the popular series That ’70s Show, which earned him Teen Choice Awards and an ALMA Award nomination.

Wilmer has starred in various TV shows like NCIS, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and Handy Manny, where he voiced the character Manny.

Additionally, he has been involved in producing and hosting TV series such as Yo Momma and has worked on films like Charming and The Adderall Diaries.

Beyond acting, Wilmer is engaged in philanthropic efforts, directing PSAs for organizations like Voto Latino and serving as the spokesperson for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute.

His career showcases a blend of acting, producing, and advocacy work, highlighting his versatility in the entertainment industry.

Personal life

Wilmer is engaged to Amanda Pacheco, and they have a daughter together named Nakano Oceana Valderrama, born on February 15, 2021.

The couple shares the joy of raising their daughter, with Wilmer expressing how becoming a father has been revitalizing and re-energizing for him.

He fondly mentions that their daughter is active and has started saying “I love you,” making it hard for him to leave the house without hearing those words.

The name Nakano Oceana was inspired by a trip to Japan where they learned about Takeko Nakano, a female samurai, and decided on the name as a tribute to that moment and their love story.

Their parenting journey includes experiences like sleep training, which Wilmer shared has worked well for them as it allows them to focus on each other as partners.