    Winfred Yavi Delivers an Extraordinary Performance in 3000m Steeplechase!

    Oki Bin OkiBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Winfred Yavi of Bahrain🇧🇭 has missed 3000m steeplechase World Record by just 0.07 seconds
    Winfred Yavi continued her remarkable winning streak at the Diamond League Meeting in Rome, Italy, securing victory in a meeting record time of 8:44.39.

    Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai, along with Olympic 3000m Steeplechase bronze medalist Faith Cherotich, finished second and third, clocking 8:48.03 and 8:57.65, respectively.

    Yavi made a strong start, marking her first race since her impressive performance at the Paris Olympics. She looked confident throughout the race, living up to expectations.

    Yavi has had a selective racing season in 2024, starting with a ninth-place finish at the Prefontaine Classic before claiming victory at the Diamond League Meeting in Paris. Her success continued at the Paris Olympics, where she set an Olympic record of 8:52.76 to win the women’s title, and she has now extended her dominance to Rome.

    Uganda’s Chemutai, a former Olympic champion, aimed to challenge the reigning world champion, but Yavi proved too formidable. Yavi expertly controlled the race, forcing Chemutai to settle for second place.

    Faith Cherotich, who has been hailed as Kenya’s next big star in steeplechase, sought to improve on her third-place finish at the Olympics but was once again bested by Yavi and Chemutai. Despite finishing third, Cherotich remains poised to showcase her potential as she gains more experience on the international stage.

