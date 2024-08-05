Witness disowns purported son in identity fraud case

A witness who was the purported mother informed a Nairobi court that she has never met before the accused person charged in court.

Abdihakim Said Jama has been charged with obtaining registration by false pretenses and being unlawfully present in Kenya.

He had claimed to be a son to Fatuma Mohamed.

Fatuma further produced in court a list of names of her eight children and told the court that not even a single one of them shared a name with Abdihakim Said Jama.

Jama is again charged with giving false information to a person employed in the public service for presenting false documents to cheif in Isiolo in 2011 in order to procure a Kenyan Identity where he was claiming the son of Fatuma whose copy of National identification card he produced to the office of registrar of persons.

Further the accused person also presented his obtained identity card and forged birth certificate entry No.

L00906313/13 and serial number 4208657 which belongs to a woman, Ann Gatwiri Kithure born in the year 2000 before Immigration officials during Passport application process.

Fatuma a resident of Burat Ward in Isiolo county, told the magistrate’s court that she came across the face of the accused on June 8 2023 when investigators in the case now before court showed her photos of Jama and asked her to confirm if he was her son.

“People came to my home and told me they were government officers from Nairobi on June 8 2023.”

“They showed me photos of the man seated there in the dock and asked me if he was my son and I told them I didn’t know him and he is not my son,” she said through an interpreter.

Another witness, Abdi Aliow Issak, a businessman and a member of the vetting committee of Ngare Mara area location denied taking part in a meeting purported to have taken place in the area where vetting of applicants for National identification cards was done.

This is where the accused person claimed to have been vetted and approved in 2011.

The witness told the court that he had also not signed the document produced in court which had the names of Abdi Alio, which he informed the court that he always signed any official documents with his three full names as Abdi Alio Issak and not two as in the document he had been shown in court.

The Somali national is facing a charge at a Milimani court where he was charged on July 11, 2023 before principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul of allegedly obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to section 320 of the penal code.

Jama is further accused of being unlawfully present in Kenya contrary to 4(1) as read with section 13 of the Immigration Act CAP 172 laws of Kenya.

He was also charged that “between 1 March, 2011 and 3rd June, 2011, ni Isiolo within Isiolo County in the Republic of Kenya, you willfully gave information to Abdinassir Abdisalan Mohamed a person employed in public service ni order to procure a Kenyan National Identity Card number 29651299 and Kenyan passport number BK019894 ni the names of Abdihakim Saidi Jama, by falsely pretending that you were the son of Fatuma Mohamed of Kenyan National Identity Card number 00007005, a fact you knew to be false.”

He denied the charges when it was read to him and was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 plus two contact persons.