Witness Says Mackenzie Shielded Paedophile in Shakahola church 

A 17 year old boy narrated to a Mombasa court how Shakahola massacre mastermind Paul Nthenge Mackenzie shielded a man who defiled his young sister inside his Good News International Church (GNI).

The then 10 year old boy stated that the man was a husband to a female preacher at Mackenzi’s GNI church located at Furunzi- Malindi, Kilifi County.

He accused Mackenzie and Pastor George Mwaura of obstructing his mother from reporting the incident at Malindi police station.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku heard that the two GNI pastors wanted to resolve the defilement case within the church.

Mackenzie told the victim’s mother, a member of his church, not to report the incident, promising to deal with the culprit.

However, the witness said , instead, Mackenzie and pastor Mwaura swept the matter under the carpet frustrating their quest for justice.

The court heard that the girl was later married to a man who had eloped with her at a tender age.

He said the incident changed his perception towards Mackenzie and his church forcing him to abandon the daily bible studies sessions.

He said one early morning his mother arrived home with a man who tied his hands from the back and returned him to the bible studies.

The minor told Ithuku that upon arrival an accused person before the court and Mackenzie’s brother whipped him thoroughly for absconding the studies.

The boy testified that there were over 70 children, whose parents enrolled them at the GNI church bible studies classes.

They were taught to abhor education, medication and other worldly affairs with children guided to memorize bible verses for references.

The witness read some of the verses he had memorized, in a courtroom parked with Mackenzie, his wife Rhoda Mumbua Maweu and 92 others charged with 283 counts of manslaughter.

The witness also testified how one of the accused persons, Evans Kolombe Sirya coached children and made them lie to a Malindi magistrate court in a case against Mackenzie.

Sirya would ferry the minors with his tuktuk to the court and demonstrate to them how to testify prior to them testifying testimonies and invoked the wrath of God if they tell the truth.

The minor’s mother relocated to Shakahola forest alongside Mackenzie’s other followers and died after several days of deadly fasting.

The court heard that her remains are yet to be found and DNA analysis is yet to match to any of 429 bodies recovered from shallow graves.

The minor said his mother made three trips between their Malindi home and Shakahola forest despite members of families prevailing against her decision.

Further hearing continues from September 9-12 2023.

Mackenzie is facing multiple charges over the issue.

For instance, he and 94 co-accused were charged before Shanzu Law Courts with terrorism-related charges.

They denied all the five counts they are charged with, which include engaging in organized criminal activity, radicalization and facilitating the Commission of a Terrorist Act, and being in possession of an article connected with an Offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

It is alleged that on various dates between 2020 and 2023, the accused persons, who were members of the Good News International Ministries, an organized criminal group, engaged in organized criminal activities at Kwa Mackenzie area of Shakahola Forest, Chakama Location of Magarini Sub-County within Kilifi County, endangering lives and killing 429 members and followers.

They are also accused of promoting and/or adopting an extreme belief system for the purpose of facilitating ideologically based violence namely fasting to death by advancing religious change, which occurred between 2020 and 2023 at Shakahola Forest within Kilifi County.

The accused persons are also said to have facilitated the commission of a terrorist act by transporting the members and followers of Good News International Ministries between Shakahola Forest and Malindi Township within Kilifi County, thereby endangering their lives.