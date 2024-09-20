WNBA Star Layshia Clarendon Announces Retirement

WNBA Star Layshia Clarendon, has announced their retirement from professional basketball. Clarendon, who last played for the Los Angeles Sparks and uses he/she/they pronouns, made history in 2015 as the first WNBA player to come out as “non-cisgender.” They later became the first openly trans and nonbinary player in the league.

Drafted by the Indiana Fever as the ninth overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft, Clarendon also played for the Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx, and the Los Angeles Sparks. However, since 2019, their career has been hampered by injuries. In 2021, Clarendon made further history by becoming the first WNBA player to undergo top surgery, sharing the emotional journey with fans in a heartfelt post.

Reflecting on their career in a recent social media announcement, Clarendon expressed peace with their decision to retire. “The lesson I’ve been learning this last year is that everything comes to an end. The time has come for my basketball career to end,” they wrote. “I am deeply at peace with this choice as my mind, body, and spirit know unequivocally that it’s time to move on.” Clarendon described the emotional toll of leaving the game, comparing it to experiencing two deaths—one of their career and, eventually, their true last breath.

Layshia Clarendon has always played with heart and purpose. In honor of @Layshiac retirement, we celebrate their remarkable career! Layshia is an 11-year WNBA veteran, All-Star, and the first openly non-binary WNBA player. We honor the impact she made not only with their game,… pic.twitter.com/xTLSIEr3LX — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) September 20, 2024

Clarendon expressed deep gratitude to their wife, Jessica Dolan, saying they couldn’t have made it this far without her support, and they fondly reminisced about their teammates and the camaraderie of the WNBA. “The sisterhood is what I’ve loved about playing and will miss,” they wrote, highlighting the fluidity of gender in the league and the strength of their fellow players. Clarendon also thanked their fans, coaches, teams, and the league, while reflecting on the joy that remains amid the grief of retirement.

While Clarendon looks forward to being celebrated for their achievements, they asked fans to share memories of their impact, urging them not to focus on what’s next. “I want to stay in the sweetness of THIS moment,” they wrote. Clarendon, who was an All-Star in 2017 and played in the 2015 WNBA Finals, leaves behind a legacy of resilience and inspiration for countless fans.

Clarendon and their wife, Jessica, are also proud parents of a baby, rounding out a personal and professional journey full of triumphs both on and off the court.