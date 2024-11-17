Woman Arrested For Stupefying Man At City Clubs

Detectives based at Kilimani in Nairobi are holding a suspect of stupefying identified as Consolata Nyangai, notorious for the drugging of revelers across various drinking joints in Nairobi.

Her arrest resulted from a report filed at Kilimani Police Station by a Chadian national, who informed detectives that a city damsel had washed his wallets after a night of merrymaking at Gemini and Quivers clubs.

In his November 9 report, the victim alleged to have retreated to his residence located at Spring Gardens Apartments in the company of his catch, Consolata, having downed several shots of their choice frothy waters.

The events that followed left behind a stupefied host, with the suspect stealing USD 4,000, Sh10,000, a Samsung S20 and a Corn C105 phone before disappearing.

Conducting a forensic-led investigation, the detectives smoked Consolata out of her hide out at Hunters area within Kasarani sub-county, wherein they recovered the stolen phones that were positively identified by the complainant.

Also notable around Consolata’s base was a newly purchased 75″ Samsung TV worth Sh107,000 as per the receipts, and a Ramtons cooker worth Sh55,000.

The items, both which were purchased after the incident, are believed to be proceeds of crime.

Further investigation uncovered two national identity cards—one Kenyan and one Ugandan—both bearing different names but the same photograph of Consolata Nyangai which raises serious questions about her true identity that is still under investigation.

Consolata is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November 18, 2024.

This case serves as a reminder to stay vigilant, particularly in social settings, as criminal activities continue to rise in urban areas as we approach the festive season, police said.

Such cases are on the rise and the gang behind them frequent in high end joints.