    Woman Collapses and Dies at Komarock Home

    A police car: IMAGE/Courtesy

    Police are investigating an incident in which a 29-year-old woman collapsed and died in their house in Komarock area, Nairobi.

    Relatives to Ivy Oluoch told police she started to experience difficulties in breathing on Tuesday evening before she collapsed.

    She was rushed to Komorock Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

    The deceased had no medical history and had taken lunch together with other family members when the incident happened.

    Police said a planned autopsy on the body will tell what caused the death.

    Elsewhere in Majengo area, Kasarani, 30-year-old Kelvin Kamau died as he was being rushed to hospital.

    The police say they are investigating the incident where the man died at the hospital.

    He had earlier on been treated at a hospital in Githurai.

    Woman Collapses and Dies at Komarock Home

     
