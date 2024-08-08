Woman Dies After Falling in Bathroom in Lungalunga Slums

Police are investigating an incident in which a 42-year-old woman died after sliding and falling in a bathroom in Lungalunga slums, Nairobi.

Police said Annett Bidha was Wednesday taking a shower in her bathroom when she slid and fell.

She screamed for help and was rushed to Olive Healthcare Care where she was attended to and later referred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for further treatment.

She was taken to the emergency room where she succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment, police said.

Her husband was present as the drama unfolded, police said.

The body was preserved at the same facility mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

This will explain the cause of the death.’

In Embakasi’s Nyayo Court one Lynnet Atieno Ngesa, 45 collapsed and died after complaining of chest pains.

She was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Mwiki, Kasarani, the body of one Moses Kipyegon, 26 was found in his house days after he went missing.

The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Athi River’s Ngelani area within Kataki Trading Centre the body of Mutuku Ndonye, 88 was found dead outside his house.

The body did not have any visible injuries at the time of the discovery, police said adding it was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said adding investigations are ongoing.