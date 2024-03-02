Woman Dies After Falling Off Tenth Floor of a Thome Apartment

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a woman died after she fell off the tenth floor of an apartment in Thome area, Kasarani, Nairobi.

It is not clear if she was pushed off, fell accidentally or it was a suicide incident. The incident happened Saturday March 2 morning, police and neighbors said.

The identity of the woman was not immediately revealed.

Police arrived at the scene in Thome, near Safari Brooks Academy and picked up the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

Tenants of the apartment, which doubles as short-stay accommodation said they heard of commotion in the wee hours of Saturday before the body was discovered.

Police said they are investigating the incident. No arrest has been made.

It comes in the wake of such murder incidents in the area amid investigations.

Some of the cases are pending under probe.