Woman Electrocuted as She Sets Antennae in Dandora

A 32-year-old woman was electrocuted as she tried to set up her television antennae outside her verandah in Nairobi’s Dandora area.

Police said Ann Wangari was Sunday July 21 at the house and was setting a television antennae when she accidentally touched live electric cables.

She was electrocuted and died on the spot, police said.

Police were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary.

Such cases of electrocution have been on the rise in the city amid calls on the power supplier Kenya Power and Lighting to take measures to address the menace.

In Mwingi, Kitui County one Veronica Kanini Mulili, 48 was found lying dead in her rented single-room house.

Police said a charcoal jiko was found with boiled cassava in a sufuria and it was suspected that the deceased died after inhaling carbon monoxide from the burning jiko.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Carbon monoxide from a burning jiko is deadly.

Elsewhere in Itumbe, Kisii, police are investigating suspected murder after a body of a man was found on the roadside along Itumbe-Igare road.

Police said the deceased was identified as Brian Momanyi of Nyaronge village. Besides the deceased body was his motorcycle, a bag which had been ransacked and some clothes scattered all over, and a smartphone.

The body had visible injury of a broken leg left lower leg part and a deep wound on the forehead.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

Police suspect the man was targeted and killed by people known to him.

A hunt on the suspected killers is ongoing.

In Bonyalguba village, Nyamira County, a man was arrested over the murder of one Abel Bogechu, 30 on July 19 at Rateti.

The suspect aged 19 surrendered to the local chief’s office and confessed to having killed his brother with a panga.

He further disclosed how he went ahead to steal a bunch of bananas from a nearby farm which he kept next to the body to disguise as a mob injustice incident.

The suspect was re-arrested and placed in custody pending court processes.