Woman Fatally Stabs Three-year-old Son in Kuria

Police are holding a 23-year-old woman over claims she stabbed and killed her three-year-old son in Kuria, Migori County.

The incident happened on Kebaroti area on Sunday morning, police said.

The woman killed the son using a kitchen knife. She apparently stabbed the boy in the stomach twice while asleep killing him on the spot.

The body of the boy was found lying on the floor of the bedroom.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary.

The woman was taken to custody pending interrogation to get more information on the incident.

Elsewhere, two bodaboda riders were separately killed in murder incidents.

The first incident happened in Ruiru, Kiambu County, where the body of a bodaboda rider was found in a bush after he had been murdered by unknown people.

The deceased was identified as Patrick Karimi, 37. Police said the body had an injury to the head and appeared to have been hit by a blunt object.

His motorcycle was missing at the scene and police believe it is the motive of the murder.

A probe and hunt on the killers is ongoing, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary.

And in Obunga, Kisumu County, police said they are investigating the murder of a man at a quarry.

The body of the bodaboda rider identified as Leakey Otieno was found with a deep cut in the head on Sunday minutes after he had been murdered.

His motorcycle was missing and police said they suspect he was killed because of it.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations and autopsy.