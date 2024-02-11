Woman Found Dead in a Hotel Room in Naivasha

Mystery surrounds the murder of a woman whose body was found in a hotel room in Naivasha Town.

Police said the naked body of the middle-aged woman was Sunday found at a lodging in town with the throat slit with a knife.

A knife suspected to have been used in the murder and a mobile phone also suspected to belong to the suspect who is still at large were recovered at the scene, police said.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said, adding they are talking to the hotel management as part of the probe.

Naivasha sub-county police commander Stephen Kirui said the couple checked in at the lodging, located along Kariuki Chotara Road, hours before the body was recovered.

He said that workers found the room unlocked in the morning Sunday, and on checking, they saw a body with the neck slit and the bed sheets soaked in blood.

“Preliminary investigations show the victim was not sexually abused, but the killer used a sharp knife which we have since recovered to slit her throat before fleeing,” he said.

“We do not know why and who he is.”

Kirui added detectives are analyzing the mobile phone recovered at the lodging as part of their investigations.

The incident comes barely a week after the body of a pregnant woman, who had been murdered through strangulation, was found dumped along Moi South Lake Road in the town.

A week after the incident, the body that is lying at the Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary is yet to be identified, though police have collected her fingerprints for identification purposes.

Police are investigating the incident.

The incidents come in the wake of condemnation of perceived increase in murder of women in the country.

A special squad has been set up to pursue the cases. Up to 30 cases have been reported in the past two months alone.