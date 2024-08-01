Woman Found Dead Near Railway Line in Kahawa West

Police are investigating the murder of a 49 year old woman whose body was found in a bush in Kahawa West area, Nairobi.

The woman was identified as Rose Njoki, police said.

Her half naked body was found at the scene on Wednesday July 31 evening by pedestrians and seemed to have been killed elsewhere and body dumped there.

Police said the body had visible head injuries with blood stains and signs of strangulation with both hands and mouth tied with a piece of cloth.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man was killed in a quarrel over land in Kibirichi, Getare, Keroka.

Eric Mose Ongau succumbed to injuries sustained while being attended to at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The incident happened on July 27, police said.

A suspect known and linked to the murder is on the run, police said.

He is said to have stabbed Ongau in the head during a quarrel.

The body is preserved at the same hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

In Gesonso’s Mwakibanga village within Bugiakumu sub-location, one namely Everline Kerubo Moranga, 34 died by suicide in her house.

Her body was hanging on a truss in the bedroom with a mosquito net around her neck.

An exhibit of a mobile smartphone that the deceased communicated with the unknown person before committing suicide was recovered at the scene, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls for action to tame the trend.