Woman, Four Sons Killed In Road Crash On Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Five family members were killed on Tuesday August 13 morning when their vehicle collided with a lorry in the Mbaruk area of Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The victims included a mother and her four children, police said.

Gilgil Sub County Police Commander Jamleck Ngaruiya confirmed the incident, revealing that the victims were driving in Mercedes Benz when it happened.

He said the driver was overtaking on the wrong lane and collided with the lorry.

The personal car was headed towards Nakuru direction from Gilgil while the truck was heading towards Nairobi direction from Nakuru.

Following the incident, the woman and the four children died on the spot due to the impact. The bodies were moved to the Gilgil Sub County Hospital Morgue.

The driver of the Benz survived the melee and was rushed to Gilgil Sub County Hospital for medical treatment.

Both vehicles were towed to Gilgil Police Station.

Police termed the accident tragic adding they are investigating the same.

This is tie latest such incident to happen in the country amid calls to address trend.

In October 2023, NTSA unveiled the National Road Safety Action Plan (2023- 2027) which aims to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in deaths and severe injuries in designated high-risk demonstration corridors and urban areas.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Transport Mohamed Daghar emphasized the urgent need for coordinated road safety efforts involving both national and county governments to enhance safety on Kenyan roads.

Up to 4,000 people are killed annually in separate accidents. Many others are left with injuries in the incidents that have a negative impact on families.