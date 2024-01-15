Woman Killed, 12 Hurt in Suspected Palestinian Car-ramming Attack in Israel 

A 70-year-old woman has been killed and 12 other people injured in what police say was a terrorist attack in Israel.

They say two Palestinians from the occupied West Bank have been arrested over the incident in Raanana, about 20km (12.5 miles) north of Tel Aviv.

The suspects allegedly switched between three stolen vehicles and ran over pedestrians in different places.

The attack came as the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza passed the 100-day mark.

Police Spokesman Eli Levi told reporters that a man rammed a vehicle at pedestrians in three different locations in Ra’anana, a suburb of Tel Aviv. “It seems like an apparent terror attack but the investigation is still ongoing,” said Levi. He added that the condition of the perpetrator was not immediately clear.

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported that the assailant took over a car, stabbing a woman driver who was in it, and then drove away, running over.

Tension in the West Bank, much larger of the two Palestinian territories, has soared since Israel launched its offensive against the Hamas rulers of the other, smaller enclave, the Gaza Strip.

The war sparked by Hamas’ brutal October 7 terror attack on Israel, has left close to 28,000 people dead in Gaza, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Palestinians in the West Bank often hold protests in solidarity with Gaza’s embattled population, and clashes with Israeli security forces, who conduct raids frequently in the occupied territory, have been a regular occurrence since the war began.

Some hard-line residents of Israeli settlements in the West Bank have been accused of harassing, attacking and stealing land of Palestinians in the territory over the last 100 days of war.

