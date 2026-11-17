A Nairobi woman moved to the High Court seeking the production of her brother, who allegedly disappeared alongside another man after Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) officers arrested them at an apartment they shared with a Canadian national accused of attacking worshippers at Westlands Mosque.

Nadra Omar Osman, through her lawyer Danstan Omari, filed an urgent habeas corpus application seeking orders compelling security agencies to produce her brother, Abdillahi Ahmed Abdurahman, and account for his whereabouts.

According to the family, Abdullahi Abdikadir Mohamed and Abdillahi Ahmed Abdurahman were arrested at their shared apartment, Winchester Apartments, House No. 1303, along Riverside Drive in Nairobi by the Anti Terror Police Unit (ATPU) officers, following the arrest of Canadian national Mohamed Mohamed over the February 28, 2026, attack at Westlands Mosque, went to the residence where the three men were staying.

The Canadian national allegedly led officers to the apartment, where the two brothers were subsequently arrested and taken into ATPU custody.

The family says neither Abdillahi nor Abdullah has been seen since their arrest.

Abdillahi reportedly managed to contact his brother on March 1, 2026, assuring him that he would be released and telling him not to worry.

However, the family says all communication with both men stopped after that conversation.

In the court application, Osman says inquiries made at ATPU offices were met with claims that Abdillahi had been released and was no longer in police custody.

Despite the alleged release, he has never returned home, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The applicant argues that the circumstances surrounding his disappearance raise serious concerns of unlawful detention and possible enforced disappearance, warning that he could be exposed to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment, extrajudicial execution or other serious harm.

She wants the court to compel the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations, the ATPU Commander and the Director of Public Prosecutions to produce Abdillahi before the court, dead or alive, and provide a full account of his whereabouts.

She is also seeking orders requiring officers involved in his arrest, detention or alleged release to appear before the court and explain the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The application has been certified as extremely urgent and seeks to be heard ex parte in the first instance.

Omari questioned the legal basis for the brothers’ arrest, arguing that sharing accommodation with a person accused of committing a crime does not automatically make someone criminally liable.

Omari says that there is no offence known as guilt by association and challenged investigators to explain why the two men were arrested and detained despite the absence of any publicly disclosed evidence linking them to the mosque attack.

“If the offence was committed by somebody they were sharing a room with, is there any law that says it is an offence to share a room with somebody who commits a crime? There is no offence like that. There is nothing called an offence by association,” Omari said.

He further questioned the authority under which ATPU could allegedly hold the two men for months without presenting them before a court.

“These two people, Abdillahi and Abdullah, were arrested and taken to ATPU. The question we are asking is, when did ATPU become the judge, the court that can arrest and detain somebody for nine months?” he posed.

Article 49 of the Constitution guarantees arrested persons the right to be brought before a court within 24 hours, while any continued detention must be authorised through the appropriate judicial process.

The Canadian national who was arrested following the Westlands Mosque incident, faces nine criminal charges before the Kahawa Law Courts.

Mohamed was charged on April 2, 2026, over an alleged attack at the mosque on February 28, at around 5:55 a.m.

According to the charge sheet, he allegedly committed a terrorist act at the mosque, located off Waiyaki Way, using violence against worshippers and injuring three people.

The alleged victims are identified as Irfan Mohamed Hanif, Ahmed Mohamed Ibrahim Osman and Mohamed Mohat Kuno.

Mohamed faces three separate assault charges under Section 251 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution further accuses him of possessing materials intended to resemble special papers used in the manufacture of United States dollar and euro banknotes.

The materials, comprising several bundles of papers, some bearing serial numbers and others blank or black, were allegedly recovered from Winchester Apartments, House No. 1303, along Riverside Drive in Nairobi.

He also faces a charge of being unlawfully present in Kenya for allegedly lacking a valid entry visa.

The charge sheet identifies Fred Sande of ATPU headquarters, Force Number 89528, as the investigating officer.

The family is now seeking judicial intervention to establish what happened to the Abdillahi and Abdullahi and compel security agencies to disclose their whereabouts.