Woman Perishes as Lorry Runs Over Pedestrians at Likoni Channel in Mombasa

One person died and another left nursing serious injuries after being run over by a lorry while boarding a ferry at the Likoni Crossing Channel in Mombasa on Friday night.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:15 pm.

The lorry, which was carrying building blocks, was descending the mainland ramp toward the ferry when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck two pedestrians.

A female pedestrian, whose identity remains unknown, was killed instantly, while a male pedestrian sustained multiple fractures to both legs.

The injured man was quickly taken to Likoni Sub-County Hospital for treatment, while the body of the deceased was taken to Coast General Hospital Mortuary, police said.

Authorities have since moved the Mitsubishi lorry to Likoni Police Station pending further investigations.

The area is notorious with deadly accidents.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise with more than 4,000 people killed so far in the country.

The accident comes in the wake of revelations fatal accidents are on the rise since January 2024 as compared to the same period last year.

Statistics provided by police show some 4,282 people had been killed in accidents between January and November 2024 as compared to 3,901 that were reported in the same period in 2023.

More than 10,662 people sustained serious injuries between January and November 2024 as compared to the 9,501 recorded in 2023.

Of those killed, pedestrians made the majority so far this year with 1,637 as compared to 1,413 of 2023 while 788 passengers died between January and November 2024 as compared to the 673 of 2023.

A total of 21,620 accidents were reported between January and November 2024 as compared to 20,191 of 2023 of the same period.

The National Transport and Safety Authority says the leading causes of fatal crashes included hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.

Also overtaking improperly and failing to keep the proper lane resulting in head-on collisions are mentioned as causes.