Woman Questioned After Fatally Stabbing Intruder at Kiambu Home 

A woman was questioned after she told police she stabbed and killed an intruder in her house in Kerwa Town, Kiambu County.

The body of the deceased man identified as Peter Gachunga was found sprawled in the woman’s house with stab wounds in the chest.

The incident happened Sunday January 5 morning, police said.

The woman told police the slain man forcefully entered her house without her permission prompting her to grab a kitchen knife to fight him off.

The blood stained kitchen knife was recovered and kept as murder weapon, police said.

Police said they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Security operations have been increased in parts of the country to address cases of armed robberies.

On Sunday, a senior Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission official in Kilifi Aisha Abubakar was stabbed and killed in her house in Utange, Mombasa in an attack.

Her son is fighting for his life in hospital after he was also attacked and injured in the attack.

The gang stole electronic goods from the house.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the attack as all indications show the woman was the target.

A team of detectives is combing the area to pursue the attackers, one of whom wore a face mask.

Aisha was the elections manager in Kilifi.

IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein mourned the death of Aisha.

“The Commission is deeply concerned by this horrendous incident and condemns the perpetrators behind Ms. Aisha’s death. As we condole with the family of Ms. Aisha, we call on the country’s security agencies to speedily investigate this heinous occurrence and apprehend her killers,” he said.

Aisha joined the Commission in 2012 as a Constituency Elections Coordinator for Nyali and was first deployed to Kilifi South.

She has diligently served the Commission and risen through the ranks to the position of Acting County Elections Manager – Kilifi.