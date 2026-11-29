A woman was shot dead in an accidental shooting involving her brother, a licensed firearm holder, at a family gathering in Katani, Athi River East Sub-County, Machakos County.

Victoria Nzuve was fatally shot on Saturday night at Goshen Court in Katani after a pistol reportedly discharged as her brother attempted to demonstrate how the firearm operated.

According to police, the incident occurred on November 28, 2026, after the siblings had gathered at the home of their sister.

The deceased had reportedly visited the residence alongside her two brothers. The family had dinner together and were preparing to leave at around 10pm when the shooting occurred.

Police and witnesses said one of the brothers, who is a licensed firearm holder, was carrying a Make Sig Sauer pistol and was reportedly demonstrating how it operated when it discharged, striking Victoria on the nose. The bullet lodged in her head.

She was rushed to Veterans Mission Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene and recovered a cartridge.

The firearm and its licence were confiscated and secured as exhibits to aid investigations.

The suspect was subsequently placed in custody pending further interrogation as police investigate the fatal shooting.

Kenya has about 15,000 licensed gun holders. The holders go through a rigorous process to be allowed to own the guns.

And an Absa Bank employee in Kisumu has died after reportedly being electrocuted while attempting to climb a gate at his residence in Maseno Flats Estate.

Allan Omondi Murwayi succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, November 29, 2026, after spending the night in hospital following the incident.

According to police, Murwayi had left an Art Cafe within Kisumu Central Business District at around 11.10pm on Saturday, November 28, accompanied by two colleagues, who escorted him to his residence.

Upon arriving at his rented residence, Murwayi reportedly attempted to seek assistance in opening the gate but was unable to get help.

He subsequently attempted to climb over the gate but was electrocuted in the process.

His colleagues reportedly rescued him and rushed him to Avenue Hospital Kisumu, where he was admitted in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.

Detectives from Kondele Police Station have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.