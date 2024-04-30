Woman Stabs Husband, 24 To Death In Scuffle In Eastleigh, Nairobi

Police are holding a 21-year-old woman after she stabbed her 24-year-old husband to death in a domestic scuffle in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Yusuf Abdikadir was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital after he was stabbed in the chest by his wife using a kitchen knife.

The couple was in their lodge room along Third Street where they have been living when the incident happened, witnesses and police said of the Monday tragedy.

Police said the two picked up a quarrel that turned fatal when the woman used a kitchen knife out of anger to stab the man in the chest.

The woman was later arrested after police visited the scene.

Abdikadir was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy was conducted on the body before it was released to the family for burial.

Police said they plan to take the woman for mental tests before she faces charges.

In the same area, a 51-year-old man was stabbed and seriously injured in a suspected domestic fight.

The man was admitted to the Mother and Child Hospital in Eastleigh after being stabbed in the stomach.

The incident happened in a bar where a woman believed to be his girlfriend engaged him in a fight.

The victim had visited the bar for a drink as he was still taking his beer he was confronted by a known female adult namely Selina who was his ex-girlfriend.

A scuffle ensued and he was stabbed on the left side of the stomach using a kitchen knife.

The suspect managed to escape and the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect is at large and efforts to arrest her over the Sunday night incident are ongoing, police said.

Police say they are yet to establish the motive of the incident.