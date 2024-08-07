Woman’s Body, Clutch Found on Roadside in Karen

Police are investigating the discovery of the body of a woman along Ngong Road in Karen, Nairobi.

The body was discovered on Tuesday August 6 evening by pedestrians long after the woman had apparently died.

Police said the body had no visible injuries.

However, the team that visited the scene at the border of Ngong and Karen and near a bar said there was a clutch next to the body.

Investigators said the victim looks about 50 years.

At the scene a kitchen knife with no blood marks, a pair of rubber shoes, a red scarf and a clutch were recovered beside the body.

Police suspect the woman was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established, police said.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are open to all theories on the possible cause of the death including murder and natural death and even suicide.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Meanwhile, police in Runyenjes, Embu County are investigating the murder of a man whose body was discovered in a coffee plantation.

The incident happened in Kyeni North West Location, police said.

After visiting the scene, it was determined that the deceased was Kelvin Gitonga Kariuki, 25, who had visible injuries on the left eye, left cheek, and right ribs.

Police said they are investigating a murder.

The motive of the murder is however yet to be determined.

The scene was processed, and the body was taken to Tenri Ena Hospital Morgue for an autopsy examination.

In Nakuru’s Menengai area, a manager of a farm was killed in a confrontation with a group of invaders on a piece of land.

The land is in Ngata area and has been at the centre of dispute for long, police said.

The manager had called the owner of the farm and informed him about 20 people had at about 2 am Tuesday invaded the farm and were demolishing structures therein.

The group had arrived aboard two vehicles while armed with crude weapons, police said.

The farm manager rallied the security and farm employees, leading to a confrontation.

Police officers responded to the scene and discovered that the piece of land in question had been subject to a longstanding dispute, with a pending court visit for fact-finding before a ruling.

During the altercation, the farm manager was hit on the head with a stone and rushed to Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased’s body was transferred to the Nakuru Municipal Annex mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police said they are looking for the group that invaded the farm for questioning and further processing in the murder probe.