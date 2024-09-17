Woman’s Body Found on Roadside in Kamulu Area

Police are investigating an incident in which a 23 year old woman was found dead after she had been raped and murdered in Kamulu, Nairobi.

The body was discovered at a local bridge from the Riverside area.

Police said she was half-naked and lying in the vegetation near Kamulu river.

Police officers visited the scene, where they found the body the woman who was a casual worker within the Kamulu area. According to the neighbors, she was last seen Monday leaving her house at around 10 pm.

On observation, there were signs of rape and strangulation, police said.

The body was removed to Mama Lucy Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. In Majengo, Nairobi one Johnson Wandeka Digo 40, who had been assaulted last Thursday succumbed to the injuries while being attended to in hospital.

Police officers visited the scene and established the same with the body having visible stab injury in the abdomen.

The suspect, a woman ged 28 was traced and arrested.

Elsewhere, a human body was found along Nairobi river bank.

The body of a street boy had no visible injuries and was moved to City mortuary.

In Kibugu, Embu county, the body of John Njagi Alexander, 58 was found lying at Thunguri village in Gicherori location Nyayo tea zone.

Police visited the scene and found the body having been hit with a blunt object on his face inflicting serious injuries.

The body was moved to Embu level five hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

No arrest has been made over the Monday incident, police said.