Woman’s Body Found with Five Stab Wounds in Huruma

A woman was found dead in her house after she had been murdered in a bizarre incident in Huruma, Nairobi County.

The woman identified as Eliza Kamba had been missing since Saturday September 21 until Monday September 23 when her body was discovered in the house.

Police said the woman had not reported to her place of work for the two days when she was supposed to be on duty, which prompted her colleagues and relatives to check on her.

The relatives found her house closed from the inside when they asked the neighbours to help break in as part of efforts to know her whereabouts.

It was then they found the body lying in a pool of blood and half naked.

Police said the body had five stab wounds three on the left hand, one on the neck and another on the shoulder.

A suspect identified as Leonard Wanjala and who is believed to be her boyfriend is missing.

Police said efforts to trace him are underway. The murder weapon, which is a kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere, in Kibugua, Meru County, a body was found on a feeder road within the Kachoka area. Police officers visited the scene and found the lifeless body of an unknown aged about 25 years lying there with bruises on the chest, left hand, and injuries on the right leg toes and blood was oozing from the nose and mouth.

There were no signs of struggle at the scene an indication that the body could have been murdered elsewhere and dumped at the scene, police said.

The body was moved to Chuka Referral Hospital morgue pending identification and autopsy.

In Oruba Sub Location, Migori County, the body of a man was found lying along a feeder road.

Police said they rushed to the scene and found the lifeless body of George Okoth Odhiambo, 43 with deep cuts on the neck, head and broken right hand.

Murder weapons, which are a panga with bloodstains and a piece of wooden stick were recovered at the scene and kept as exhibits, police said.

The deceased was a bodaboda rider in the area and his motorcycle was found about two kilometers away from the scene.

The body was removed to Oruba Nursing Home awaiting autopsy.