Woman’s Naked Body Stashed in Sack Recovered in Kasarani

Police are investigating the cause of death of a woman whose naked body was found in a river running through Kasarani, Nairobi.

The body of the unidentified woman was discovered Saturday January 13.

Police said the body was found stashed in a sack with her arms and legs tied up.

According to police, the woman had stab wounds on her neck believed to have been inflicted before she was tossed into the river flowing through Lucky Summer.

The killers and motive is yet to be known.

Her body was moved to the City Mortuary awaiting identification and post-mortem.

Police said they are yet to make an arrest or identify the woman.

Police have picked her fingerprints to help with the identification process.

Police have called on Kenyans with any information on the incident to present themselves at the local police station.

Families missing their kin were also advised to visit the City Mortuary to help identify the victim, said police.

Police suspect the woman was killed elsewhere and dumped in the water before being washed downstream.