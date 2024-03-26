Women Behind Drug Supply in Nairobi Nabbed in Operations 

Two women accused of trafficking and supplying narcotics in major slums were arrested in a police raid, officials said.

Police say they have made good progress in the ongoing nationwide enforcement program against illicit alcohol, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Officials said the arrest of the two came amid concerns that while there has been uproar about the drug menace in the country, specifically the Coastal parts of Kenya, Nairobi is unnoticed or unmentioned for its degree of drug use and drug users.

Drug dens are being run as safe havens for peddlers and users to come in and out to access all kinds of substances including illicit brews, marijuana, crack cocaine and heroin.

One of the suspects arrested in the operation was one nicknamed Shosh wa Madre who operates in Githurai and Majengo areas of Kasarani.

Shosh wa Madre whose real name is Ruth Wamboi Maina, 65 was arrested on March 18, 2024 at her Wachamka shop packaging injectable of heroin, and was also found with other assorted drug consignments that she was preparing to deliver and for use at her joint, which is also common for illicit brew such as muratina and chang’aa.

She was arraigned before Kahawa Law Court on February, 20 2024.

She is being held in custody pending hearing of her bail application.

On March 15, 2024 DCI officers also raided a den in Ongata Rongai area being run and controlled by women.

The joint is used to distribute drugs to students of nearby universities such as the Multimedia Univerity, Africa Nazarene and Catholic University.

The officers who conducted a raid in the area found Joyce Akoth Atanasi, 63 who had been operating a drug hideout in the area of Kware, Ongata Rongai.

She together with Margaret Adhiambo Owino ship in drugs from Migori and Busia and enjoy police protection along the border points all the way to Rongai where they are also untouchable by the local national government administration officers and police in the area.

Margaret as another ongoing drug related case before the Ngong Law Courts where she was charged with the offence of trafficking in narcotics drugs contrary to Section 4 (a) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (Control) Act number 4 of 1994.

Another Kenyan identified as Eddy Owino and Janeth Israel Masaki- a Tanzanian were arrested while assisting them to package drugs for further distribution.

The suspects were arraigned before JKIA Law Courts on March 20, 2024 and are awaiting the next mention date of April 2, 2024, police said.

DCI officers are also trailing a notorious drug trafficker who fled a scene of crime in Mwiki area on March 14, 2024.

The officers are searching for one Stephen Mwihia Mbugua aka ‘Cena’ who fled his hideout known as ‘Kuku Kienyeji’ in Mwiki.

The officers recovered drugs including cannabis and other yet to be established substances.

The DCI, in an effort to intercept smugglers of contraband goods, aliens and drugs coming in and out of the counties and major towns have mounted hidden strategic roadblocks.

These roadblocks are aimed at nabbing culprits involved in smuggling of illegal aliens who are often trafficked from Northern parts of Kenya and drugs coming in from the Western, Coast, and Northern parts of the country.

In a recent attempt by some notorious drug traffickers who tried to bribe their way through a roadblock were caught by surprise when it was not business as usual in Nyamira when officers intercepted a white Nissan Tiida.

The officers were acting on a tip off from Isebania where the drugs had originated from.

Aboard the vehicle were two occupants namely who had intended to deliver the drugs to a drug dealer based in Isinya area of Kajiado.

This led Anti Narcotics Unit (ANU) officers to Kajiado to arrest the woman on March 19 2024 within Majengo area of Isinya alongside her drug business partner.

The police recovered over 50 kilograms of bhang packaged in sugar gunny bags ‘gunias’.

They were arraigned before JKIA Law Courts awaiting bond determination on April 2, 2024.

Police say they are concerned how courts have been issuing flimsy bond/ bail terms despite the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994.

“This has frustrated our operations at large but we hope with the ongoing operations we will manage the situation,” said another officer.