WordPress Lifts WP Engine Server Blocks Until October 1, UTC 00:00

In recent weeks, WP Engine customers have expressed growing frustration with their inability to access critical WordPress features such as updates, the plugin directory, theme directory, and Openverse on their websites. The root cause of these issues stems from commercial decisions made by Silver Lake, WP Engine’s parent company, which have led to strained relations between WP Engine and WordPress.org.

We have lifted the blocks of the WP Engine servers from accessing ours, until October 1, UTC 00:00. Read more here: https://t.co/NCk64TIvGn — WordPress (@WordPress) September 27, 2024

Matt Mullenweg recently addressed the issue in a post on WordPress.org, acknowledging the impact on WP Engine customers and shedding light on the situation:

“I’ve heard from WP Engine customers expressing frustration over their inability to access updates, the plugin directory, theme directory, and Openverse on their sites. It’s disheartening to see how they’ve been negatively impacted by Silver Lake’s commercial decisions.

WP Engine’s homepage promises “Unmatched performance, automated updates, and bulletproof security to ensure your sites thrive.” However, they were fully aware of the potential consequences when they ignored our efforts to resolve our differences and refused to enter into a commercial licensing agreement. Heather Brunner, Lee Wittlinger, and their Board knowingly took this risk, fully understanding it would directly affect WP Engine customers. Whether WP Engine has a workaround prepared or was simply reckless in its approach to customer support remains unclear. Nonetheless, it’s Silver Lake and WP Engine—not us—who put their customers at risk.

Previously, WP Engine was banned from accessing WordPress.org’s resources due to ongoing legal claims and litigation. Now, we have temporarily lifted the blocks on their servers until October 1, UTC 00:00, giving them the chance to set up their own mirrors of the WordPress.org resources they had been using without payment while issuing legal threats against us. Hopefully, this will allow WP Engine to address the situation responsibly.