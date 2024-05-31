fbpx
    Subscribe
    BUSINESS

    World Bank Approves Sh156 Billion Budget Support for Kenya

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read

    The World Bank on Thursday approved the first of three budget support packages for Kenya worth $1.2 billion (Sh156 billion), to help the country address short-term fiscal pressures and accelerate green policies.

    The funding had been agreed amid an improved macroeconomic environment following government efforts to address liquidity pressures, depressed investor confidence and limited capital inflows that had resulted in a rapidly depreciating shilling, the bank said in a statement.

    “After tackling the immediate fiscal pressures, the focus can now shift to addressing the country’s longer-term challenges,” said Keith Hansen, World Bank Country Director for Kenya.

    The funding package aims to also create a more competitive labour market and strengthen the country’s efforts to combat the impact of climate change, the bank said.

    Kenya has been borrowing billions of shillings to finance deficits in its budget.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    EPK Affirms Sh260 Million Investment Commitment to Quality Tea Production, Proactive Climate Action

    World Bank Approves Sh156 Billion Budget Support for Kenya

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X