Worldcoin Founder Blania Speaks Following Suspension of Activities by Gov’t

In response to the government’s decision to halt operations after weeks of collecting biometric data in exchange for cryptocurrency tokens, Alex Blania, co-founder of the contentious tech company WorldCoin, has finally spoken.

Blania asserted in a statement that their business practices were ethical and that the World ID system they are developing is a safe and secure way to preserve data.

With the use of the World ID, one can demonstrate their individuality and personhood while staying anonymous.

A device called the Orb scans the users’ irises as part of the technology.

Read: What is the Craze About Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Data Collection Sessions?

Blania stated that the IT company was eager to collaborate with regulators to resolve any worries and inquiries in order to enlighten and allay the fears.

He also expressed regret for the suspension and gave clients the assurance that business will soon resume.

“Tools for Humanity (TFH) has paused World ID verifications in Kenya as we continue to work with local regulators to address their questions. We apologise to everyone in Kenya for the delay,” he stated.

The company added that during the suspension, its staff will set up an onboarding program to strengthen crowd control and boost privacy controls.

Read Also: CS Kindiki Suspends Worldcoin Activities

When services resume, he reaffirmed their commitment to offering inclusive, privacy-preserving services.

“During the pause, the team will develop an onboarding program that encompasses more robust crowd control measures and work with local authorities to increase understanding of the privacy measures and commitments Worldcoin implements not only in Kenya but everywhere. Worldcoin remains committed to

providing an inclusive, privacy-preserving, decentralized on-ramp to the global digital economy and looks forward to resuming its services in Kenya while working closely with local regulators and other stakeholders,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...