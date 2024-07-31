WRC Expands 2025 Calendar: Kenya’s Safari Rally Set for March 20-23

The FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) has released its spectacular 2025 calendar, featuring 14 rounds across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America.

Kenya’s Safari Rally, scheduled for March 20-23, remains a key highlight alongside exciting new additions in Spain, Paraguay, and Saudi Arabia.

The season kicks off with the iconic Rallye Monte-Carlo in January, followed by familiar stops and exciting new additions.

Key highlights of the 2025 calendar include:

January 23-26 : Rallye Monte-Carlo

: Rallye Monte-Carlo February 13-16 : Rally Sweden

: Rally Sweden March 20-23 : Safari Rally Kenya

: Safari Rally Kenya April 24-27 : Rally Islas Canarias (Spain)

: Rally Islas Canarias (Spain) May 15-18 : Vodafone Rally de Portugal

: Vodafone Rally de Portugal June 5-8 : Rally Italia Sardegna (Sardinia)

: Rally Italia Sardegna (Sardinia) June 26-29 : EKO Acropolis Rally Greece

: EKO Acropolis Rally Greece July 17-20 : Delfi Rally Estonia

: Delfi Rally Estonia July 31-August 3 : Secto Rally Finland

: Secto Rally Finland August 28-31 : Rally del Paraguay

: Rally del Paraguay September 11-14 : Rally Chile Bio Bío

: Rally Chile Bio Bío October 16-19 : Central European Rally

: Central European Rally November 6-9 : FORUM8 Rally Japan

: FORUM8 Rally Japan November 27-30: Rally Saudi Arabia

More destinations and more action in 2025 🤩#WRC pic.twitter.com/7wBCELrlEl — FIA World Rally Championship (@OfficialWRC) July 31, 2024

WRC Promoter Managing Director Jona Siebel praised the diverse calendar, which combines traditional rallies with new challenges in Spain, Paraguay, and Saudi Arabia, showcasing the championship’s global appeal.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem also expressed excitement over the expanded and varied calendar.